A 9-year-old boy died in Honduras to the explode in his chest a handmade rocketlaunched on Christmas Eve in the city of San Pedro Sula, in the north of the country, his family reported this Sunday.

The boy was walking towards a grocery store when he saw the rocket on the street. Later he picked it up without realizing that he was on fire and then it exploded, according to his relatives.

The incident occurred on Saturday in a neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in the Central American country, said the authorities and relatives of the minor, identified as Jose Isai Cardona.

“We didn’t buy him gunpowder, someone was burning the mortars (rocket) when he came out and he never thought it was on,” his mother told local media, without identifying herself.

According to what his relatives told the Honduran media The Press, the device exploded between the minor’s chest and arm, so the explosion severed one of his limbs.

“The boy ran to the grocery store to buy. When they told me that my son had been killed by a mortar, we went out on the road and saw him dead,” the child’s mother told the aforementioned outlet.

The gunpowder severed the minor’s arm.

The body of the minor was transferred to Forensic Medicine of the Public Ministry, and was delivered at dawn on Sunday. His relatives, who asked for help being low-income, are already preparing the vigil and burial of the little one.

The sale of gunpowder in the country continues despite the prohibition of several local governments.

The secretariats of Safety and Health, the Fire Department, the Red Cross and the media, among other organizations, called on parents not to buy firecrackers for children during the Christmas and weekend holidays. year.

In addition, they have asked parents to be more attentive to their children, because there are some children who look for these artifacts by other means.

In many cases, children suffer burns on their legs and arms from carrying gunpowder-based devices in their pants or shirt pockets, where they explode due to friction with their bodies.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

