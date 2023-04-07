A passenger bus overturned in the Mexico-Toluca highway, at the height of La Marquesa. The accident left at least 3 dead and more than 30 injuredamong them are children.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, April 6, the overturn of the bus with passengers at kilometer 34.5 towards Toluca in Ocoyoacac, State of Mexico. The transport unit fell into a ravine at the height of The marquesse.

Preliminary reports estimated 3 people dead and at least 30 injured, although other versions confirmed more than 35 injured.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle ran out of brakes and when taking a curve, it overturned on its left side. The bus left Mexico City, packed with passengers headed for Chalma.

Paramedics arrived at the site to help the injured people. Similarly, elements of the Department of Public Security (SSP) of the State of Mexico to cordon off the area, cut off traffic and start the first proceedings to establish responsibilities. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup: Yon de Luisa was firm and ensures that no injured player will be in the World Cup

Around 6:30 p.m., the official account of the National Highway Guard reported an intermittent traffic closure due to an accident, approximately at km 034+500 highway (1740) Mexico (Constituent Ent.)-La Marquesa, towards Toluca.

Users of social networks have shared a series of photographs and videos showing how the truck is heavily affected and overturned. In addition to several people lying on the highway receiving medical attention from paramedics.

Emergency bodies detailed that the truck that suffered the accident belonged to the Line known as “Red Arrow”. Personal of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico confirmed that the accident occurred on the Toluca-Mexico highway km. 34.5, La Marquesa in the direction of Toluca, in front of Valle Turimex, in Ocoyoacac. See also Wormhole: quantum computers analyze its dynamics

Authorities from the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the driver of the transport unit was arrested.