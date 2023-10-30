You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Adam Johnson mourns the world of hockey.
Adam Johnson mourns the world of hockey.
The Nottingham Panthers forward lost his life in the middle of the game.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The American Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson has died after suffering a serious cut to his neck with a skate during a British ice hockey Challenge Cup match played on Saturday, the team’s website reports this Sunday. BBC.
The game against Sheffield Steelers stopped in the 35th minute when the 29-year-old American received a strong blow to the neck with a rival’s skate. He received emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice.
His teammates formed a circle around Johnson immediately after the incident, before the pads were lifted and the players returned to the locker room.
Read here: Michael Schumacher’s lawyer reveals reason for silence due to the pilot’s health
Subsequently, He was taken to Sheffield North General Hospital. Before arriving in the United Kingdom, Johnson previously played in the North American National Hockey League (NHL), where He played 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q
— The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023
Johnson moved to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. Johnson played for German side Augsburger Panther before signing for Nottingham Panthers in August.
The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed that Sunday’s games across the United Kingdom have been postponed.
SPORTS
With information from EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tragedy #hockey #player #dies #suffering #cut #neck #skate