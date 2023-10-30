The American Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson has died after suffering a serious cut to his neck with a skate during a British ice hockey Challenge Cup match played on Saturday, the team’s website reports this Sunday. BBC.

The game against Sheffield Steelers stopped in the 35th minute when the 29-year-old American received a strong blow to the neck with a rival’s skate. He received emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice.

His teammates formed a circle around Johnson immediately after the incident, before the pads were lifted and the players returned to the locker room.

Subsequently, He was taken to Sheffield North General Hospital. Before arriving in the United Kingdom, Johnson previously played in the North American National Hockey League (NHL), where He played 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

Johnson moved to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. Johnson played for German side Augsburger Panther before signing for Nottingham Panthers in August.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed that Sunday’s games across the United Kingdom have been postponed.

