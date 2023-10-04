At least one person died and two more are missing after the collapse of an apartment building where about 50 people lived in HavanaThe emergency services and state media announced this Wednesday.

A woman, a member of the fire brigade who went to the scene after a first collapse, died during rescue operations in a second collapse, he told AFP a firefighter who requested anonymity.

Another firefighter and a 76-year-old resident of the building are still missing, according to the same source, which stated that only the façade of the building remained.

Parts of the building destroyed. Photo: Eliana Aponte. Time

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger, according to the official newspaper Granma.

“Around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, after the collapse occurred in a building located (…) in Old Havana, a team from the Rescue and Rescue Unit arrived at the site,” the newspaper reported.

Five trucks and a crane were sent to the scene, an AFP journalist confirmed.

A total of 55 people lived in the building, according to Arnelis de la Candelaria Hernández, an official with the Housing Directorate of Old Havana. “It is an old building, but it is not propped up. This surprised us,” commented the official.

Due to lack of maintenance, Buildings periodically collapse in some old neighborhoods of the Cuban capital. These landslides are more numerous during the rainy and hurricane season, from June to November. The Cuban capital has experienced heavy rains in recent days.

Lifeguards at the site of the collapse. Photo: Eliana Aponte. Time

According to the latest official figures available, 37% of the 3.9 million homes in the country They were in poor or very poor condition at the end of 2020.

That year, a fall from a balcony of a building in the old town caused the death of three girls.in an event that shocked the country.

AFP