The Cuban authorities confirmed this Wednesday the death of a second rescuer searching for people trapped in the collapse of a building in the historic center of Havanabringing the death toll to two so far.

This is the young 23-year-old firefighter Luis Alejandro Llerena, as confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior in a press release.. The first victim is a woman, a member of the fire brigade that responded to the scene after a first collapse, who lost her life during rescue operations in a second collapse.

The other rescuers, with a canine unit, continue to be deployed at the scene looking for the only person considered missing at the moment, a resident of the building.

The General Directorate of Health of Havana previously confirmed the death of the rescuer Yoandra Suárez, 40, for “asphyxiation, suffocation and thoracoabdominal compression”.

In addition, the event left two injured – a 97-year-old man and a 31-year-old young man – who are being treated at the Calixto García hospital in the Cuban capital.

Parts of the building destroyed. Photo: Eliana Aponte. Time

The head of the Cuban Fire Department, Luis Carlos Guzmán, told the press that the rescue operation is “very complex” because the building has completely collapsed inside.

According to a first reconstruction of the events, the collapse occurred in two phases. The first took place around 11 pm (local time) and the second occurred about two hours later, when rescuers and firefighters were already working inside the building..

13 families lived in the housing block, with a total of 54 people, according to official media reports.

The mayor of Old Havana, Alexis Acosta, assured that The affected families were evacuated to a nearby school and so far “there have been no evacuations from other neighboring properties”.

Lifeguards at the site of the collapse. Photo: Eliana Aponte. Time

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Pending the collapse this morning in Havana. Rescue Forces work tirelessly to find the trapped people.”

Díaz-Canel also regretted the death of the rescuer and sent his condolences to the family.

The housing situation is one of the main socioeconomic problems in Cuba, particularly in Havanathe most populated province with 2.1 million inhabitants.

According to 2021 data cited by the official Cubadebate website, Havana has 185,348 properties in poor condition, of which 83,878 need partial repair and 46,158 require capital renovation.

Besides, 43,854 homes are needed for victims of previous collapses -and who reside in state shelters-, as well as another 11,458 houses due to the increase in the population in the city.

Cuba, a country of about 11 million inhabitants, has more than 3.9 million homes, of which 37% are in fair and poor technical condition, according to 2021 figures from the General Directorate of Housing.

According to official figures, the country needs around 20% more homes than it currently has built and has accumulated a deficit of around 800,000 houses.

The country’s real estate stock is deteriorated due to the shortage of materials and the lack of maintenance, both fruits of the economic crisis that the country is suffering and the scourge of natural disasters such as hurricanes.

EFE