The accident occurred in Giugliano, where Ciro Giacalone, a 33-year-old worker from Afragola, worked in a furniture store

A very unpleasant episode occurred on 14 February in Giugliano. A 33-year-old worker from Afragola, Cyrus Giacalone, died after a car hit him on the median axis. He was changing a punctured tire and hadn’t signaled the stop with the triangle. All rescue attempts proved in vain.

Still a very young victim on the Italian streetswhich goes to increase a number, that of deaths from road accidents, which has already been very high since the beginning of the year.

Only yesterday morning, in Udine, a 49-year-old woman named Erika Niemiz died after a car hit her while she was doing jogging in the area near the Udinese stadium.

The driver of the car stated that he did not see it via sel Sun which prevented him from seeing well.

Different circumstances which, a few days ago, instead led to the premature and sudden disappearance of a 33-year-old man of Afragola, in the province of Naples.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon, on the median axis of Giugliano. More precisely in via San Francesco a Patria in Giugliano, in the direction of Lago Patria.

Ciro Giacalone, who worked in the “Abitare” furniture store in Giugliano, after having punctured a tire he pulled over and got ready to replace her.

While he was intent on the operation, a big white suv it arrived at a high speed and overwhelmed both the van and it, throwing it several meters away on the asphalt.

For Ciro Giacalone there was nothing to be done

The first to rescue the 33-year-old was the same driver of the SUV, which immediately made the emergency call to medical rescuers.

The latter arrived on site in a few minutes, but for Ciro it wasn’t already there nothing more to do.

Officers also arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after police who carried out all the investigations of the case.

The news immediately reached Afragola, the city where Ciro lived, and everyone was shocked. The 33-year-old was known and well liked by everyone, as demonstrated by the many condolence messages appeared on the web in the hours and days following the tragedy.