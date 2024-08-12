A serious incident of violence has shaken the centre of London on the morning of August 12. Two people, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, were the victims of a knife attack in the bustling Leicester Square, a central and popular point of the city. The two injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, to the trauma unit. Paramedics confirmed that, at this time, no further details about their health conditions are available.

Witnesses at the time said the woman and child were rescued by employees of a nearby shop, who assisted them while they waited for emergency services to arrive. London Police confirmed thearrest of a man in connection with the incident, and there appear to be no other suspects at large and the situation is under control.

Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested & is in custody. We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-yr-old girl & a 34-yr-old woman, have been taken to hospital & we await an update on their condition. — Westminster Police | Central West BCU (@MPSWestminster) August 12, 2024

Officers remained at the scene of the attack, which occurred next to the store Lego located in Swiss Courtnot far from the main square. This episode of violence occurs shortly after another similar incident that occurred two weeks ago in a nursery Of Southportnear to Liverpool. On that occasion, 8 people, mostly girls, had been stabbed, and two of them had lost their lives.

The perpetrator of that attack, a boy of only 17 years oldwas promptly arrested by law enforcement. The climate of fear and tension caused by these events is attracting public and media attention, as both episodes highlight growing concerns about security in areas with high levels of influx of people and especially among the most vulnerable.