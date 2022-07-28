A Japanese triathlete who was training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris died following a fall while training in Saint-Cyr-en-Val (Loiret). It was the International Triathlon Federation that confirmed her identity, it is Tsudoi Miyazaki, 25 years old.

The accident

–

According to the prosecutor’s office, the victim was cycling with two other Japanese team cyclists when “she fell suddenly, spinning in the opposite lane” as another vehicle passed. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, the young woman died, the prosecutor said. The prosecutor has opened an investigation, entrusted to the national gendarmerie, for manslaughter in order to determine the circumstances of the accident. “The first tests carried out on the driver of the vehicle involved, a German man residing in France, were negative,” said the magistrate in a statement, while an autopsy was requested.