Tsudoi Miyazaki, 25, was training near Paris in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games
A Japanese triathlete who was training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris died following a fall while training in Saint-Cyr-en-Val (Loiret). It was the International Triathlon Federation that confirmed her identity, it is Tsudoi Miyazaki, 25 years old.
The accident
According to the prosecutor’s office, the victim was cycling with two other Japanese team cyclists when “she fell suddenly, spinning in the opposite lane” as another vehicle passed. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, the young woman died, the prosecutor said. The prosecutor has opened an investigation, entrusted to the national gendarmerie, for manslaughter in order to determine the circumstances of the accident. “The first tests carried out on the driver of the vehicle involved, a German man residing in France, were negative,” said the magistrate in a statement, while an autopsy was requested.
Japanese base
Hideo Fukui, coach of the Japanese triathlon team, has been in Sologne, Loiret since 2019 to prepare for the Paris Olympics. His mission is to analyze training techniques in France and prepare the reception of his country’s triathletes for Paris-2024. Tsudoi Miyazaki had just returned from a race in Spain, which ended last weekend.
