Eleven people died this Wednesday in the fire of a holiday hostel that accommodated adults with disabilities in the northeast of France, in a “horrible drama” whose causes are being investigated.

“I confirm 11 victims,” ​​said deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser at a press conference, specifying that the cause of the fire was “probably a smoldering fire.” whose exact causes are still being investigated.

The victims of the fire declared in an old renovated farm in the town of Wintzenheim (northeast) would be a caretaker and 10 adults with disabilities who were on vacation.

Photo of the shelter and the arrival of firefighters

The authorities feared the death of 11 people whose whereabouts remained unknown. “There are not many doubts”, since “they were present in the shelter and could not leave”, advanced the general secretary of the Upper Rhine prefecture, Christophe Marot.

The victims of the fire declared in an old renovated farmhouse in the town of Wintzenheim (northeast) They would be an entertainer and 10 adults with mild mental disabilities from Nancy, a city in eastern France, who were on vacation.

“In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families,” Macron said on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is on her way to the crash site.

Of the 28 people present in the shelter, only 17 could be evacuated, Marot said, specifying that those who were on the ground floor were able to leave the place more quickly. “The fire was quickly brought under control despite the violence of the flames,” the prefecture said in a statement.

“One person was taken to the hospital in a relative emergency situation and another was in a state of shock,” he added.

‘He caught them sleeping’



The shelter, rented by a French association for helping people with disabilities, was located in an old renovated farmhouse with a 500 m2 floor area with two floors and an attic, according to the fire department. The fire started on the ground floor.



The scope of the fire was “widespread,” said the firefighters, who arrived at the scene at 06:45 a.m. after the alert given by the owner of the shelter, who lives nearby. By 7:00 a.m., “there was nothing left,” according to Wintzenheim’s deputy mayor, Daniel Leroy.

“The upper part of the building was completely burned and the roof had completely collapsed,” said Leroy, for whom the occupants “were caught sleeping.”

Neighbors AFP spoke to describe “a huge column of smoke”, like Solange Halter, a 61-year-old neighbor. Florine, another 23-year-old neighbor who prefers not to give her last name, also tells of seeing a “big cloud of smoke and big flames.”

“More and more fire trucks arrived. The street was blocked. Many people stopped to watch,” he recalls. The authorities deployed 76 firefighters, four fire fighting vehicles and four ambulances, among other devices to control the fire and care for the victims. 40 gendarmes were also mobilized.

The last major deadly fire took place in France in 2016, when 14 people lost their lives on August 5 in the basement of the Cuba Libre bar in Rouen (northwest).

​

AFP