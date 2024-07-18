Seven people died in a fire in an apartment building in Nice this morning. Firefighters were called around 2.30am to flames on the seventh floor of a building in the Moulins district, a working-class area of ​​the citythe causes of which are yet to be ascertained.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition and two others were hospitalized. When emergency services arrived on the scene, they found themselves faced with a “severe apartment fire” on the seventh floor of the building. They carried out “three rescues via aerial ladder and 33 people were brought to safety,” the rescuers explained. There were 25 fire engines on site.