Tragedy in France: 7 children and their mother died in a fire. The father is serious

Yesterday evening, February 5, a fire broke out in a house in Charly-sur-Marne, in northern France, killing 7 children and their mother. The father survived, but suffered severe burns. This was announced by the gendarmerie and the fire brigade.

According to the reconstructions of the gendarmerie and the firefighters who intervened on the spot, the fire would have been caused by a malfunctioning dryer, which was located on the first floor of the house. The family was located on the second floor.

Neighbors raised the alarm and called the fire brigade. The husband was saved by a firefighter who lives near the house, before his colleagues arrived. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Nothing to do, however, for the children, five girls and two boys, and for their mother. Firefighters had difficulty reaching the second floor due to black smoke that had filled the house. 80 firefighters intervened to put out the flames, who succeeded only after many hours of work.