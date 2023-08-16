Another tragedy linked to the use of weapons at home in the United States. In Jacksonville, Florida, a six-year-old boy was killed by a gunshot accidentally fired at home by another 9-year-old boy. An adult was present in the house. When officers arrived at 5000 Shady Pine Street South after reports that one person had been hit in the head, they found a child on the ground and immersed in blood.

The little boy was rushed to the University of Florida hospital but did not make it. He died soon after. It is unclear how the other boy got hold of the gun, and whether it was kept under lock and key at home. The adult was questioned by officers. At the moment no one is under investigation.