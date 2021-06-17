A one-year-old child was found dead today, Thursday 17 June, in the bedroom of the house where he lived with his mother and his siblings in Ferrara. The 30-year-old woman called for help this morning. Arriving on the spot, the carabinieri of the radio-mobile unit found the baby without life and the mother with cuts on her arms.

The call came to 112 around 6 in the morning. In the apartment there were also the other two minor children, aged 5 and 9, now entrusted to their grandmother. The mother, who attacked them when the soldiers arrived, was entrusted to the care of the Cona hospital, held in psychiatry. Murder and attempted suicide are hypothesized. Mother and children had been living alone for a few weeks.