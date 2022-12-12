Tragedy in Fano: 16 year old found dead at home by his parents. Suicide is assumed

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a house in the historic center of Fano, where the teenager lived. The shocking discovery was made by some of the victim’s family around 7pm.

The body was found next to a window. Next to the lifeless body also a letter, which directed the investigators towards the suicide trail.

After the terrible discovery, the young man’s family members called for help, but the 118 operators were only able to establish the death. The agents of the Fano police station also intervened, who are reconstructing the fact trying to identify the causes. An initial inspection was ordered on the young man’s body, but an autopsy is likely to be carried out.