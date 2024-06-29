ANCONA. A 12-year-old boy drowned this morning, around 11:30, in the waters in front of the Falconara Marittima pier, near the Siesta establishment. Rescuers found the boy trapped under the pier: while diving from the former Bedetti Platform, he may have hit his head and lost consciousness. His friends, not seeing him resurface, raised the alarm: the first to intervene were the lifeguards, then the personnel of the port authority and the municipal police, in addition to the 118 rescuers and an air ambulance that left from the regional hospital of Torrette di Ancona.

On the map, the beach resort in Falconara Marittima where the 12-year-old lost his life

Once the body was located, resuscitation efforts began, lasting about twenty minutes, but were unsuccessful. The twelve-year-old’s body has already been made available to the family. From what has been learned, access to the pier and diving into the sea are prohibited.

The 12-year-old, born in Jesi and of Nigerian origin, attended the Raffaello Sanzio Comprehensive Institute, a Montessori secondary school. The boy’s teachers and classmates were shocked. His mother, who was on the beach, felt unwell and was rescued.

The magistrate on duty, Ruggiero Dicuonzo, and the mayor Stefania Signorino also arrived on site, together with the carabinieri, and declared a day of mourning and cancelled the scheduled events. “The community of Falconara Marittima is deeply shocked by this tragedy. I have declared a day of mourning and the suspension of all recreational initiatives scheduled for today. I want to thank the rescuers who immediately took action to provide assistance,” said Signorini.