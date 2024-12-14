The worst of the omens were confirmed. Tom Voyce (43 years old) disappeared last Saturday, December 7, the day the strong storm Darragh hit several areas of the country with virulence United Kingdom. From the first moment, the police Northumbriain the northeast of England, suspected that the former international rugby player had been swept away by the current when, after having dinner with friends, he returned home and tried to cross the rising waters of the River Aln, near Alnwick.

The next day, Sunday, the emergency services deployed in the search recovered his car, but Voyce’s whereabouts remained unknown. Last Thursday, police found a body whose identity was confirmed late Friday.

The body, as feared, was that of Tom Voyce, a well-known former English rugby player. He played 220 games in the Premiership (highest category) wearing the shirt of clubs like the Waspshe Bath and the Gloucester. In addition, he was capped by England nine times between 2001 and 2006.

Confirmed the fatal news, Anna Voycehis wife and mother of their young son (6 years old), issued a heartfelt message through a statement published by the police: “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken, I cannot even describe how we feel. My main objective now is our son Oscar, once I have done what he asked: ‘Find dad.'”









«Tom was completely invested in the Alnwick Rugby Club and he was very loved by Oscar’s under-7 team, whom he coached with enthusiasm, giving back to rugby what he gave so much. “Oscar is immensely proud of his dad because he was the best father and role model he could have ever had,” adds Anna.

The reactions were also numerous and unanimous in the rugby world. Thus the current England coach, Steve Borthwickexpressed his “deep sadness at the death of an absolutely lovely man.”

Along the same lines, the English Federation: «We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic passing of Tom Voyce. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Also the Irish Federation posted a heartfelt and loving message of condolence: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this terribly sad time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of the community and rugby family.”

Numerous clubs have posted messages of condolences and this weekend all Premiership grounds are holding a deep breath. minute of silence before the start of the matches.