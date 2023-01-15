Tragedy in Bellaria Igea Marina, where an 80-year-old man first killed his 70-year-old partner and then took his own life with the same weapon

A very unpleasant episode occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday 14 January, in a parking lot in Bellaria Igea Marina. A 80 year old man he would first have taken the life of his 70-year-old partner with a gunshot, and then pointed it at himself.

The 2023 it only started a few days ago but there are already several sad episodes that have occurred in Italy and have upset entire communities.

The first feminicide suicide of the year took place last Wednesday 4 January in the Pontedecimo district of Genoa. Andrea Incorvaia, a 32-year-old security guard, took the life of his partner, Giulia Donato, only 23 years old, and then took his own life with the same weapon, his regularly held ordinance pistol.

Behind this terrible event, there would be the jealousy of him, who absolutely did not accept the imminent separation from the young woman.

An episode due to very similar circumstances occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday 14 January, a few hundred kilometers away. To be precise a Bellaria Igea Marinanear Rimini.

The first to notice what happened would have been some witnesseswho around 16:00 noticed two lifeless bodies inside two cars parked in a rest area in via San Mauro.

80-year-old man commits suicide with the same weapon

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuers of 118, but they could not do anything else than ascertain the death of the two elders. The details of the two deceased have not yet been disclosed. We only know that it is an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both originally from and residing in San Mauro Pascoli, who frequented each other despite not being married.

On site also i Carabinieri of the local station and the pm on duty, which naturally opened an investigation into the incident.

According to initial hypotheses, it seems that the 80-year-old man and the 70-year-old woman had met in that parking lot. The man allegedly parked his Renault Twingo and then got out to join the lady in her Fiat Panda. He would have them then pulled out the weapon and would have shot her fatally in the head.

Subsequently the man returned to his car and, still with the same weapon, would taken the life.

They will follow updates about this sad story.