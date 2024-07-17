There is mourning in Ecuador due to the death of a footballer who was considered a promising player from the neighbouring country. Barcelona confirmed the death of Justin Cornejo, a 20-year-old youth goalkeeper who was part of the U-20 selection process.

According to information provided by the club, the player suffered an accident at home and during the fall he hit his head, causing a severe contusion that led to brain death.

Fatal accident

Cornejo was rushed to the hospital in Guayaquil in which they confirmed that he was brain dead. Several colleagues of the Barcelona They arrived at the medical center to find out the goalkeeper’s condition, which was very critical.

“Barcelona Sporting Club informs that our young player, Justin Cornejo, has been hospitalized since yesterday. His condition is critical, and out of respect for the privacy of his family, no further details will be provided at this time. In view of this difficult situation, we have decided to suspend the club’s sporting activities until further notice. We deeply appreciate everyone’s support and understanding at this time,” were the club’s statements after the accident.

Hours later, the club itself confirmed the worst. Justin Cornejo lost his life as a result of the accident in the bathroom of his house. Barcelona asked for respect for the difficult situation that the family and the professional team are going through.

“No words or phrases can take away the pain we feel right now. The memories he leaves us all with will be what gives us the strength to get through this. Justin, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace, my friend. We love you very much,” he said.

Mourning in Ecuador

The Federation has issued a statement on the death of the goalkeeper who had recently been promoted to the first team of Barcelona and who was considered a promising player for Ecuador.

“The Ecuadorian Football Federation regrets with deep sorrow the death of Justin Orlando Cornejo Mendoza. Our heartfelt condolences to his distinguished family, friends and members of the club,” it said.

The League He also issued a moving message: “LigaPro expresses its sincere condolences for the sensitive death of Justin Cornejo, goalkeeper of Barcelona Sporting Club.”

For its part, the Conmebolheaded by President Alejandro Domínguez, also spoke out about the tragic event.

“Conmebol regrets the death of player Justin Cornejo and expresses its condolences to the Barcelona SC Club and his family,” said the governing body of South American football.

“I deeply regret the passing of Justin Cornejo, a player for Barcelona SC of Ecuador. I send my condolences to his family, teammates and Ecuadorian football,” said President Domínguez.

