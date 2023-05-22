A one year old boylost his life after registering a capsize in the highway from Cuesta Blanca to Mezquital, in Durango.

The event was recorded on the aforementioned road. Esteban, 41 years old, was the person driving a Ford truck in which 16 people were traveling.

According to the police report, at one point he would have fallen asleep and lost control of the unit, causing the rollover that ended the life of little Áxel, a one-year-old residing in the town of Table of Glory; his mother suffered abdominal trauma.

Three more children were injured in the accident, who were transferred to the Durango Maternal and Child Hospital.

Ana Paula, one year old, presented head trauma; Eight-year-old Salvador was treated for various blows, while the five-month-old baby, Hidalgo, suffered multiple injuries, as did his 30-year-old mother, Teresa.