There is mourning in international cycling for the death of the rider Daniela Larreal, who was found without vital signs last Thursday night. Since Monday there was no news of the former cyclist who was found in a hotel in the USA.

The Venezuelan, who participated in five Olympics with her country, was found in a hotel room in Las Vegas (Nevada), After four days without news from her, the journalist revealed on Thursday Ibrahim Lopez.

Eliezer Rojas, president of the Venezuelan Cycling Federation, confirmed on Friday the death of Larreal, who was champion at the Pan American Games, the South American Games and the Alba Games.

“The board of directors of the Venezuelan Cycling Federation, headed by Eliezer Rojas, joins in the mourning that Venezuelan cycling is experiencing following the physical departure of Daniela Larreal. Our most sincere condolences to her family and friends,” said the director.

After her retirement and at 50 years of age, the former Venezuelan cyclist worked as a hotel worker in the United States and had been absent from her post since Monday, August 12.

According to preliminary data from Nevada authorities, Daniela Larreal died of presumed asphyxiation. The autopsy revealed some solid food remains in her trachea, so possible drowning cannot be ruled out.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS