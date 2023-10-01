Tragedy in Colombian sport: renowned paraglider was murdered

Colombian sports mourn the death of Jorge Iván González López, renowned paraglider from Valle del Cauca, who lost his life on Saturday afternoon.

The authorities have not given a detailed report of what happened, but the first indications warn that González López was approached by several men in Tuluamunicipality of Valle, who murdered him.

What is known

The events occurred around 6 pm on Saturday, when the athlete was between the sectors of San Francisco and Brisas del Valle from the city.

The athlete was 63 years old and what is known is that individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle arrived at the place where González was and killed him.

A paraglider from El Cerrito Valle, identified as JORGE IVAN GONZALEZ LOPEZ, 63 years old, was allegedly murdered in Tuluá in the middle of a robbery, which occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, September 30, in the sector known as brisas del Valle.

Via: Tuluá News pic.twitter.com/p467nauWis — Diario de Tuluá (@diariodetulua) October 1, 2023

Acquaintances of the Colombian athlete reported that minutes before he had taken a practice flight, but was forced to abort the flight due to bad weather.

The reason why González was killed has not been confirmed. Some people warn that it was due to a robbery.

