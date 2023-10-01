Sunday, October 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tragedy in Colombian sport: renowned paraglider was murdered

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Tragedy in Colombian sport: renowned paraglider was murdered

Close


Close

Paragliding

Man miraculously survives after instructor’s mistake.

Man miraculously survives after instructor’s mistake.

The authorities are investigating what happened.

Colombian sports mourn the death of Jorge Iván González López, renowned paraglider from Valle del Cauca, who lost his life on Saturday afternoon.

The authorities have not given a detailed report of what happened, but the first indications warn that González López was approached by several men in Tuluamunicipality of Valle, who murdered him.
(Nairo Quintana: ‘His case set a precedent,’ says anti-doping agency)(Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by the Colombian soccer goalkeeper)

See also  Cement idol calls for the return of Billy Álvarez to Cruz Azul

What is known

The events occurred around 6 pm on Saturday, when the athlete was between the sectors of San Francisco and Brisas del Valle from the city.

The athlete was 63 years old and what is known is that individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle arrived at the place where González was and killed him.

Acquaintances of the Colombian athlete reported that minutes before he had taken a practice flight, but was forced to abort the flight due to bad weather.

The reason why González was killed has not been confirmed. Some people warn that it was due to a robbery.

See also  Lionel Messi: praise for his goals and his records in the Champions League

(
Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp exploded against the VAR after the Colombian’s goal was disallowed)

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tragedy #Colombian #sport #renowned #paraglider #murdered

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Atalanta-Juventus 0-0, Allegri resists: result and ranking

Atalanta-Juventus 0-0, Allegri resists: result and ranking

Recommended

No Result
View All Result