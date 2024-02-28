The moment of fun of some underground racing It became a tragedy from one second to the next, when the speeding of a truck resulted in a terrible impact that left several injured.

Through social networks, the exact moment in which the clandestine races of the “El Pabellón” beach in San Quintín, Baja California, A vehicle brutally crashed into a group of spectators.

In the shocking clip that captures the incident, you hear screams of horror and confusion at the moment of impactevidencing the chaos at the moment of impact, without being able to believe that the driver of the black unit could not control the steering wheel.

Local press reports that the event left several people injuredtriggering the immediate response of local authorities and emergency teams, although the severity of the injuries has not been made known.

Vehicle hits crowd in San Quintín

Clandestine racing, an illegal activity that usually takes place on unauthorized land, is a common activity in different parts of Mexico, resulting in tragedies most of the time.

On this occasion, at “El Pabellón” Beach, you can see the moment of impact of the vehicle against the crowdunleashing sudden chaos, evidenced by the screams of horror that echoed through the place.

Given the emergency, local authorities and emergency teams immediately went to “El Pabellón” Beach to provide assistance to the many injured and affected at the moment.