At least 23 people died in Chile in dozens of forest fires in the central-southern part of the country, hit by an intense heat wave, according to a report presented Saturday night by the authorities.

“We want to regret the death of 23 people,” said the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, who explained that there are also 979 people injured.

Monsalve explained that of 232 active fires on Saturday, 83 are out of control. Of that number, 76 started on Friday, 16 on Saturday.

On Friday the official balance of deaths from the accidents amounted to 13, a figure that this Saturday rose first to 16, then to 22 and then to 23.

In view of the situation, which cannot be controlled, added to temperatures above 40ºC in the affected area, the Government of President Gabriel Boric decided to declare a constitutional state of catastrophe in the region of La Araucanía, which is added to those of Ñuble and Biobío.

The declaration of a catastrophe makes it possible to have additional resources to control the emergency, restrict the free movement of people and use the military forces to contain the disaster.

Boric, who suspended his summer vacation on Friday to visit the city of Concepción, 510 km south of Santiago, said on Twitter that he continued working “to face forest fires and support families.”

“I have just talked with President Alberto Fernández to coordinate and thank the support of the Argentine Republic in fighting fires. In addition to brigade members, we will receive machinery. We are seeking support from different countries to face an emergency,” he tweeted.

“We will not leave you alone!” He promised the affected Chileans.

In fact, Monsalve highlighted that progress is being made in the delivery of support from Colombia, Spain and Argentina.

Earlier, the Chilean Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, assured that “Chile in terms of fires has changed substantially, and it is changing every day.”

“We are becoming one of the most vulnerable territories to fires, mainly due to the evolution that climate change has had in our territory. This means that what seemed like an extreme situation three years ago, is being overcome year after year,” he said. .

“It has burned in a week (in Chile) what was burned in a full year,” he said.

“The flames consumed everything”

Of the total deaths, 10 were registered in the town of Santa Juana, in the Biobío region, where five of them were members of the same family.

The mayoress of Santa Juana, Ana Albornoz, explained the difficulties she faces in that municipality, because it is “a very rugged terrain with very poor connectivity.”

“We have a very low demographic, a neighbor on a hill and another on another hill, and a crowded and concentrated urban area, (…) which makes any rescue task difficult,” he told the local radio station ‘Cooperativa’.

“To evict people it is terrible, because you have to travel kilometers on roads where you cannot find people, when there is no light, it is a situation that makes all work more complex,” he added.

A resident of the town of Purén, in the La Araucanía region, recounted the progress of the fire, which has already devastated part of that town.

“The flames came from the forest (…) there was no time for anything. They all left their houses. The only thing they could get out was their little animals, but some still burned. The only thing people managed to do was rip them off. flames consumed everything, it was very fast,” he told the Chilean channel ‘Canal 13’.

These fires occur during an extreme heat wave, which makes the authorities fear a disaster like the one experienced at the beginning of 2017.

That year, a gigantic forest fire caused 11 deaths, some 6,000 victims, destroyed more than 1,500 houses and affected 467,000 hectares of land.

As in that year, the sources of fire began in agricultural areas and forests, and progressed until they threatened and affected populated areas.

