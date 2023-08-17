Authorities reported that at least 63 people, most of them Senegalese citizens, died off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean. More than 100 migrants were traveling on the barge trying to reach the Canary Islands, in Spain. 38 of them were rescued alive, including four minors, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

More than 100 people left Senegal hoping to reach European territory, specifically the Spanish island of the Canary Islands, located in northwest Africa, but most of them lost their lives in the attempt.

The facts have recently been confirmed by the authorities, but the ship left Senegal on July 10 and the exact day on which the fateful events occurred is unknown at this time.

According to a statement from the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 101 passengers were on board and 38 of them were rescued on Tuesday, August 15. Among them, four minors between 12 and 16 years old.

Therefore, 63 people died, said a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Initial reports indicated that the vessel had sunk, but later the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service clarified that the ship was found adrift by a Spanish fishing vessel, which notified the Cape Verdean Police.

Inside the wooden boat that left Senegal, seven bodies were found, so 56 bodies remain unlocated.

A deadly route to Europe

The route from West Africa to Spain is one of the most dangerous in the world, but the number of migrants leaving Senegal in flimsy wooden boats has increased in the past year and attempts to cross to the Old Continent increase during the summer.

The ships are trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa that has been used as a springboard to mainland Europe.

“There is a great lack of safe and regular pathways for migration, which is what results in smugglers and traffickers putting people on these deadly journeys,” IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said.

File-The body of a migrant is found on the beach of El Tarajal, in Ceuta, Spain, on May 20, 2021.

© Jon Nazca/Reuters

In the first six months of 2023 alone, nearly 1,000 migrants died trying to reach Spanish territory by sea, says the NGO Walking Borders.

So far this year, around 10,000 people have arrived in the Canary Islands from the northwest coast of Africa, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Rampant violence by armed groups in West Africa, as well as the destruction wrought by climate change, worsening unemployment and political unrest are among the main reasons many are forced to leave their countries and risk their lives in overcrowded boats.

With Reuters and AP