Canada, helicopter tragedy: three people dead, two South Tyroleans

In Canada three people (two young South Tyroleans and a Canadian) who were heliskiing in Terrace died after the helicopter they were on crashed in a mountainous area. The circumstances of the accident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, are under investigation. Other Four people who were on the vehicle are in serious condition.



Other members of the group remained unharmed of South Tyroleans who were on a second helicopter. The friends were in the Terrace Mountains in British Columbia heli-skiing. While the first helicopter crashed into the ground in a mountainous area, the second aircraft landed safely. The pilot, a local man, also died in the accident, while the guide who was supposed to accompany the group during the descent was injured.

Among the victims there are the 29-year-old Heiner junior Oberrauch, known as Heinzl, and the 35-year-old Andreas junior Widmann, entrepreneur in the textile sector, son of Heinrich Widmann. However, they remained wounded Heinzl's brother, Jakob Oberrauch, 34, CEO of Sportler, and Johannes Peer, 34, brother-in-law of the two brothers and financial director of the same sporting goods group. Emilio Zierock, 35 years old, from the well-known Foradori winery, is in serious condition.

Tragedy in Canada, the heliski company: “We are collaborating in the investigations”

“We are working closely with the authorities to support the investigation into the causes of the accident,” said John Forrest, the president and CEO of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, the heli-skiing company that owns the accident, according to The Canadian Press. of the crashed helicopter. Also according to what The Canadia Press reports, the “BC Emergency Health Services” sent three air ambulances and five ground ambulances to the scene of the accident on Monday afternoon. Paramedics treated four patients who were transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace in critical condition.

The heli-skiing company also said it has contacted the critical incident stress management team at HeliCat Canada, a trade association representing the helicopter and snowcat industry, which will offer services that include debriefing and peer support.

