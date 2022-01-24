Very serious episode during the Africa Cup of Nations: according to the first available information, at least 6 people were killed during a stampede towards the entrance gates of the Olembe stadium in the capital Yaoundé for the round of 16 match between the hosts of the Cameroon and the Comoros. Governor Naseri Paul Biya said the casualties could be even more than current estimates, but it will take time to determine. Also because there are dozens and dozens of injuries, about 40 according to what was initially communicated, arrived at the Messassi hospital, some in very serious condition.
Caf, the football confederation of Africa – reads an official statement – “is aware of the incident that took place at the Olembe Stadium and is currently investigating the situation, trying to obtain more details on what happened. We are in constant communication – continues the note – with the government of Cameroon and the local organizing committee. The president of Caf, Patrice Motsepe, sent the general secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, to visit the fans hospitalized in the Yaoundé hospital ”. Local officials speak of 50,000 people who would have tried to attend the match.
January 24, 2022 (change January 25, 2022 | 00:17)
