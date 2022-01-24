Very serious episode during the Africa Cup of Nations: according to the first available information, at least 6 people were killed during a stampede towards the entrance gates of the Olembe stadium in the capital Yaoundé for the round of 16 match between the hosts of the Cameroon and the Comoros. Governor Naseri Paul Biya said the casualties could be even more than current estimates, but it will take time to determine. Also because there are dozens and dozens of injuries, about 40 according to what was initially communicated, arrived at the Messassi hospital, some in very serious condition.