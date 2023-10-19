The tragic event occurred in the city of Malibu, California, and shocked the entire community. On Tuesday night, A driver in a BMW hit four Pepperdine University students on Pacific Coast Highway.. As a result of the impact, the young women died instantly.

According to the information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and which responded KTLAthe 22-year-old driver, who was driving above the permitted speed, lost control of his vehicle when he turned a curve. After hitting a series of cars that were parked there, it ran over the fatal victims of the incident and two other people.who were removed from the scene alive.

Identified as Fraser Michael Bohm, the young man got out of his vehicle without injuries and was scolded by several people who were at the scene and witnessed the event. The driver was arrested on the charge of vehicular manslaughter due to negligence and must undergo the corresponding judicial process.

On Wednesday morning, the four fatal victims of the incident were identified as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. All of them were seniors at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Following the tragic event, the institution published a statement in which Jim Gash, president of the university, gave some words.

Asha Weir, Niamh Rolston, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart, the fatal victims of the incident

In addition to the memory of the honorees and the shock expressed in the statement, it was also announced that this Thursday morning a farewell would be held for all members of the university, both students and employees who have met to the deceased young women.