Tammy Gilman Perreault, 63, was enjoying a day at the beach with her husband and four friends in Garden City Beach, Southern California, USA, when a gust of wind raised an umbrella that pierced it.

According to US media, Suddenly, the parasol flew out and hit Tammy’s torso.who was the only one on the coast who did not duck when she saw what was happening.

“Everybody yelled ‘get down’ and so we did, but unfortunately she was in the line of fire“Sherry White, a friend of the victim, told the ‘WMBF-TV’ network.

The woman also explained that the object went through her partner’s arm to enter through the torso. Although Gilman was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital, hours later she lost her life from chest trauma..

Apparently, the wind only lifted the parasol that took the life of the woman, who had recently retired.

“Nothing folded, no other umbrellas or towels, or anything“Mike Perreault, the woman’s husband, told local media.

Tammy Gilman Perreault and her husband, Mike Perreault. Photo: Gofundme Kim Gilman

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe collection to help Perreault with funeral expenses..

“Mike is going through a very difficult time and the last thing we want him to worry about is financial difficulties. Any prayers, thoughts, or donations would be greatly appreciated. Thank you” reads the donation page.

