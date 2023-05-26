Some 4 and 8-year-old brothers lost their lives when they entered the Kings River, in California, United States

A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a California riverUSA, one day after his 8-year-old sisterThis was announced by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office through a statement addressed to the press.

A rescue team was in charge of locating the minor’s body in a rising river on Monday, May 22.

The professionals They found the body pinned against a tree in the name body of water kingsabout 2.8 kilometers away from the point where it was last seen.

Mirror He explained that the river was closed to bathers due to the high water level.

On Sunday at approximately 2:00 p.m. the disappearance of both infants was reported., the 8-year-old girl was found dead an hour later. The minor did not have the same luck.

Boats, a helicopter and a drone were used to carry out the search.

Although the official cause of death has not been released, city media are handling the case as drowning. See also Baby is rescued from suspected child smuggler by Border Patrol in California