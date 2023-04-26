Some passers-by noticed the 19-year-old boy inside a car that showed no signs of life: an autopsy was ordered

An absolute drama shook the city of Caivano, near Naples, yesterday, Tuesday 25 April. The lifeless body of a 19 year old boy of the place was found inside a car. Near the car a loaded pistol and a shell casing. At the moment, no lead is excluded, not even that of the autonomous gesture.

A story that will require investigation is the one that took place yesterday in Caivanoin the province of Naples.

Some passers-by who happened to be passing, around 3.30pm yesterday afternoonin via Viggiano, they noticed an unconscious boy inside a car.

At the time, one was passing by patrol of the Frattamaggiore Police and passers-by immediately stopped her, alerting the agents of what they had seen.

The policemen approached the car and saw who the young man was already dead and featured a gunshot wound to the cheston the left side.

What happened to the 19 year old boy

The same agents searched the area adjacent to the car, finding one a few steps away pistol charge and a shell. It is probably the weapon that caused the death of the 19-year-old boy.

The 118 health workers later arrived on the spot, but they could not help but ascertain the death of the young man, and the Scientific policewhich instead carried out all the findings of the case.

On the matter the prosecutor has opened an investigation And ordered an autopsy. The autopsy examination should ascertain the causes of death and also clarify the dynamics and circumstances of the facts.

At the moment, no track is excluded, not even that of autonomous gesture.

The presence of has been confirmed in the neighboring area video surveillance cameraswhose recordings will now be examined by the investigators and could shed light on the last moments of the boy’s life.

The story vaguely recalls what happened to Rome at the beginning of last March, when the body of Manuel Costa, a 41-year-old Roman cook, was found.

In that case, however, the dynamics and circumstances of what happened were clarified very soon. The police forces had in fact stopped the killer a few hours later, who had turned himself in. It was a former partner of the chefwho had drawn his weapon after an argument.