In the municipality of Ilhéus, Brazil, a terrible event has been reported that has shocked the community. A woman identified as Kelly Mendes Barreto she poisoned her husband and their two children, four and one year old.

According to local media reports, the woman mixed a deadly substance with her husband’s food due to the mistreatment he suffered. However, the children also consumed the poisoned dish, leading to the deaths of all three.

After committing the act, Mendes recorded and took photographs while his relatives were dying. Subsequently, she slept for some time with the three corpses in the house and finally fled the place. However, was captured on June 19 by the authorities. Despite her confession, she claims that her intent was solely to murder her husband and that the children were killed by mistake.

The local media in Brazil have closely followed this case, which was disseminated through a video recorded by the woman herself and shared on social networks. According to Globo (G1), Kelly Mendes Barreto admitted that he was seeking to poison his partner due to the alleged attacks he received from him. The woman now faces three charges of aggravated manslaughter.

This tragedy occurred on June 17. Although the woman has collaborated in the confession of the facts, no concrete evidence has yet been presented regarding the alleged abuse of which she claims to be a victim. She now she must face the justice of her country and answer for her actions.

