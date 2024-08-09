A commercial plane with 62 passengers on board crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the afternoon of Friday, August 9. The aircraft fell in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in that state.

Seven fire brigade teams were mobilized to respond to the emergency and there are already two hospitals in the area that are prepared to receive the victims of the fire.

Videos recorded how the plane, which was flying between Cascavel and Guarulhos, in the same state, lost control, spun around and fell to the ground.

The videos of the accident

Several users on social media reported the plane crashing into the residential area and recorded videos of the moments in which the unfortunate event occurred with their cellphone cameras.

The images, which were also shared on the social network ‘x’, show the damage left in its wake and how several parts of the aircraft were left lying in the gardens of the homes of the area’s inhabitants.

The crash of the plane caused a fire that is being controlled by the city’s firefighters while efforts are being made to rescue the passengers and crew on board.