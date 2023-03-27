A 13-year-old teenager killed a teacher with a knife on Monday and injured four other people inside a school in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.according to the regional government.

The actor in the attack, which took place at the Thomazia Montoro public school, He was arrested after being immobilized by a Physical Education teacher before the police arrived.

The deceased teacher, identified as Elisabeth Tenreiro, was 71 years old and was fatally stabbed in the back and head, According to the images of the security cameras of the school.

She came to be transferred in “serious condition” to a hospital, but she did not resist and died.

The young man also injured four other people, three teachers and a student that are “stable”, according to official information.

Likewise, a student was left in a “state of shock” and is receiving psychological care.

(You can read: Strong video: refrigerator falls on rescuer and leaves him unconscious)

Mother of one of the injured teachers, outside the school where the attack occurred. See also Sports reporter is victim of harassment in full live broadcast

The Sao Paulo Civil Police opened an investigation to clarify the motives for the attack.

According to witnesses cited by local media, The young man had a fight last week with some students and on his cell phone there was information about similar events occurred in other educational centers in the country.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who is on a tour of Europe in search of new investments for the region, regretted the episode on his social networks.

(In addition: Court prohibits him from entering the stadium for failing to comply with the food quota)

“I have no words to express my sadness at the news of the attack on students and teachers at the Thomazia Montoro State School. The 13-year-old adolescent has already been apprehended and our efforts are focused on helping the injured and caring for their families,” he said. The Governor from London.

These types of incidents against schools are rare in Brazil, although they are becoming more frequent.

Leaving the public school where the knife attack took place, in São Paulo (Brazil). See also MotpGp Argentina, historic Aprilia pole

On November 25, a 16-year-old teenager shot dead four people in two successive attacks on two nearby schools in Aracruz, in the state of Espiritu Santo (southeast).

Two months earlier, a man armed with a revolver and two knives invaded a civic-military school and killed a disabled student in the northeastern state of Bahia.

(Keep reading: Nayib Bukele: this was his life and this was what he said when he started and he was from the ‘left’)

Likewise, on March 13, 2019, two former students entered a school in the city of Suzano, some 60 kilometers from Sao Paulo, killing five students and two workers, and leaving a dozen injured, before both of them left. they will take life

Moment in which three women managed to immobilize the 13-year-old adolescent who staked three teachers and a student in a school in São Paulo. The person responsible for the attack was a student of the 8th year at the educational institution. pic.twitter.com/QodV3rPkhZ —BCharts (@bchartsnet) March 27, 2023

EFE