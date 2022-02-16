The number of deaths rose to 18 this Tuesday in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiroafter extreme rains that caused landslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolisfirefighters reported.

“So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed” that have occurred in the last few hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department (southeast Brazil) said in a statement, which claims to be working with more than 180 men at the scene. , 68 km north of the city of Rio.

Initially, the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, had reported six deaths.

(You can read: Seven dead and 17 missing in the sinking of a Spanish fishing boat in Canada).

Firefighters did not say how many people were injured or how many might be missing.

“Specialized search and rescue teams were sent to reinforce the aid, with the support of 4×4 vehicles and boats,” the institution said, hours after they circulated on social networks and the media. shocking images of the rains, with houses destroyed by landslides in the hills and cars violently dragged by the current.

In less than six hours, some points in that tourist city received up to 260 millimeters of raina volume higher than expected for the entire month of February, according to the MetSul weather agency.

The Petrópolis mayor’s office decreed a “state of calamity” to deal with the emergency. Supermarkets, appliance houses and other businesses were completely invaded by the water, which dragged merchandise and submerged the streets of the historic center of the city, according to videos posted on social networks.

(Also read: United States: almost one in four Latinos fears deportation).

The Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castrotraveled to Petrópolis to coordinate the rescue tasks.

On an official visit to Russia, President Jair Bolsonaro He also pointed out on Twitter that he was aware of “the tragedy” and directed his ministers to provide “immediate help to the victims.” “May God comfort the families of the victims,” ​​added the president.

– I received information from Moscow about the tragedy that took place in Petrópolis/RJ. -Fiz várias ligações for the Ministers @rogeriosmarinho e Paulo Guedes for immediate help to the victims, bem as conversei com o @DefesaGovBr General Braga Neto, who accompanied me to Russia. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 16, 2022

The mayor’s office specified that the downpour that caused the disturbances “has already moved away from the city”, but warned that there is a forecast of new rains from “mild to moderate” in the next few hours.

Petrópolis, summer resort of the former Brazilian Imperial Court, is a tourist town of about 300,000 inhabitants that attracts a large number of tourists in search of history, nature walks and a milder climate compared to coastal Rio de Janeiro, due to its elevation.

(Be sure to read: They find two bodies hanging on a pedestrian bridge in Ecuador).

In January 2011, more than 900 people died in the mountainous region of the state of Rio due to heavy rains, which caused flooding and landslides in a vast area, including Petrópolis and its neighbors Nova Friburgo, Itaipava and Teresópolis.

AFP

More news

– Russia does not want a war: Vladimir Putin

– The drug trafficking file that led to the prison of the former Honduran president

– They find hidden under a staircase a girl who disappeared 2 years ago