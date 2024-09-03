Tragedy in Villongo in the Bergamo area. Yesterday evening a 6-year-old girl (she would have turned 7 in October) died at the playground after being hit by a swing she was having fun on.

Little Ritej Lhamar, daughter of a couple who live in Credaro, yesterday evening after 9pm, taking advantage of the cool evening breeze, went with her mother to the playground in Piazza Vittorio Veneto, in Villongo San Filastro.

She had climbed onto a swing reserved for disabled people. She lost her balance and fell. While she was on the ground, the seat came back quickly, hitting her on the head.

The alarm was immediately raised by the adults who were with her, and ambulances sent by 118 arrived on the scene. The paramedics performed a resuscitation maneuver, but there was nothing that could be done.

The little girl was then taken by helicopter to Papa Giovanni and died during transport around 11pm.

The investigations have been entrusted to the Carabinieri of Sarnico: they will have to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and trace any responsibilities.