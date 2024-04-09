On Tuesday, Freundorfer was involved in a fatal accident with one of Proton Huber's trucks in the paddock of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Although the medical staff at the track managed to rescue him quickly, his injuries proved too serious and he was declared dead.

Barcelona, ​​Le Mans Cup and the European Le Mans Series, which will hold its first race of 2024 on the Spanish track this weekend, did not provide further information.

“On behalf of the Circuit we deeply regret this accident and would like to extend our deepest condolences to Gerhard's family, friends and the entire European Le Mans Series paddock,” said Josep Lluís Santamaría, CEO of the Circuit de Barcelona- Catalunya.

Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, added: “This morning we woke up to the news of the death of Gerhard Freundorfer, which saddened everyone involved in endurance racing.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management, commented: “On behalf of the entire endurance family I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Gerhard Freundorfer's family, in particular his wife Karola, and to the Proton Huber Competition team. This is a very sad day for the endurance family.”

“Gerhard was a member and will be missed by all. I would like to extend the condolences of all ACO members to Gerhard's family and friends.”

#93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Michael Fassbender, Martin Rump, Richard Lietz Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Proton Huber has entered a single Porsche 911 GT3 R for Jorg Dreiso and Manuel Lauck in the GT3 class for the 2024 Le Mans Cup.

A collaboration between the eponymous teams of long-time World Endurance Championship driver and owner Christian Ried and veteran team boss Christopher Huber was launched earlier this year to compete in Porsche's one-make series.

The collaboration was later extended to other series, including the Le Mans Cup, which contests the majority of its six rounds as part of the ELMS support programme. The series also hosts a pair of 55-minute races in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe each year.

There are no changes to the program of this weekend's 4 Hours of Barcelona, ​​which also includes races in the Le Mans Cup, Ligier Euro Series and Porsche Carrera Cup France categories.

Additional information by Mario Galan