This November 29, a man died and one more was injured after falling into a sewage pit in Plaza Parque Jardínlocated in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office, Mexico City.

The events took place this afternoon, Tuesday, November 29, in a residential building located on Avenida Jardín and Antonio Valeriano in Colonia del Gas in Azcapotzalcowhich shares the property with the Parque Jardín Shopping Center.

According to the reports, one of the men entered the pit of the commercial plaza to carry out removal work, when he collapsed, presumably after inhaling the gases that were inside.

A shopping center guard tried to rescue the worker, however, when he helped him, he lost consciousness due to the concentration of gases.

“Emergency teams report the rescue of two unconscious people in a sewage pit in a building on Av. Jardín esq. Av. Antonio Valeriano, Col. Del Gas”, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported on social networks.

The agency indicated that one of the men was rescued alive by elements of the Heroic Fire Department of the capital and transferred to a hospital by personnel of the Mexican Red Cross, while the other man was found without vital signs.