There is mourning in Spanish sport and in world athletics. The athlete Alba Cebrian He died this Monday after spending several days in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest while performing his training routine on the slopes. The Vall d'Uixó in Castellón.

It may be of interest to you: Sao Paulo coach vents and explains why James Rodríguez is out of Paulista

According to information provided by the authorities, the Spanish athlete He fainted during his morning training and she had to be treated by a doctor, who performed several cardiac massages.

Last Thursday, the 23-year-old girl was taken from the emergency room to the hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit. However, her death was confirmed this Monday morning.

Read here: Neither Junior, nor Millonarios: Nacional is chosen as the best team in Colombia, new controversy

“All of us who are part of the Celtíberas Athletics Club of Soria are devastated to have to announce the death of our colleague Alba Cebrián Chiva. We join her entire family in these painful moments. We will always remember you Alba,” explained the Celtíberas Athletics Club in an official statement.

All of us who are part of the Celtíberas de Soria Athletics Club are devastated to have to announce the death of our colleague Alba Cebrián Chiva. We join her entire family in these painful moments.

We will always remember you Alba 💜 pic.twitter.com/ABsTmSuvoy — athleticsceltíberas (@celtiberas) January 22, 2024

Cebrian belonged to Las Celtíberas Athletics Club of Soria, He was a middle distance runner and a specialist in 3,000 and 1,500 meter obstacle courses. Additionally, she had competed in mountain races.

Also: Pan American Games: Gustavo Petro reacts to a letter sent to him by Panam Sports

“We regret to inform you that Alba Cebrian He has not been able to move forward. Alba was a regular at our courts in Castelló, where we always saw her with a smile on her face. We will always remember you Alba,” said the Playas de Castellón club upon learning of the death of the woman who sometimes trained at its facilities.

We regret to inform you that Alba Cebrián has not been able to move forward. Alba was a regular on our slopes in Castelló, where we always saw her with a smile on her face. We will always remember you, Alba 💚 pic.twitter.com/BPJAWpzRIv — CA Facsa Playas de Castellón (@atletismoplayas) January 22, 2024

Spain says goodbye to one of its greatest promises in athletics, who had just won several events last year and was second in the Valencia Regional Championship in 2020, in the 3,000 meter obstacle course.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO