SPINETOLI. The three-year-old boy died after falling into an irrigation canal in the municipality of Spinetoli in the province of Ascoli Piceno this afternoon while he was in the area with his family, of foreign origin. His relatives, including his pregnant mother, had reported his disappearance shortly before. The rescuers, with the 118 health workers, had tried for a long time to revive the child but the resuscitation maneuvers were useless. The helicopter ambulance was alerted but was then sent back because the child had died in the meantime. The firefighters and the carabinieri also intervened.