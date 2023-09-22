A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck driven by his father. The tragic episode occurred in the La Plata town of Tolosa, in Argentina, in the middle of a confusing situation that would have included a family fight.

The case was registered this Wednesday at 121 and 527 and near the descent of the Buenos Aires-La Plata Highway. According to the portal 0221, The incident occurred in the middle of a fight between the victim’s family “over a land dispute”.

Under these circumstances, the driver tried to leave the conflict area and did not notice that his son was trying to get into the vehicle he was driving; At that moment he fell and was run over.

The Children’s Soccer of the La Plata Gymnastics and Fencing Club regrets to report the death of Francisco Bustos, goalkeeper of the 2016 category of Our Institution. We accompany his family and loved ones in this painful moment. pic.twitter.com/zMl8N9jSPX — Infantiles CGE 🐺 (@InfantilesCGE) September 21, 2023

According to the newspaper The day, The circumstances that triggered the event occurred when the man went to look for materials at a house he had in that area and, upon arriving, he found out that a group of people had taken over the house and also did not allow him entry.

Given the tense situation, The occupants of the house began to stone him and threaten him with sharp objects. In front of the scene, the man tried to escape from the place in the truck in which he had arrived and it was then that the accident took place.

Shortly afterward he arrived at Same’s personal place, which confirmed the death of the child, identified as Francisco Bustos, who was part of the lower divisions of the Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata football club. His father, meanwhile, was left in a state of shock and was charged in the case, which was classified as “wrongful homicide.”

The Youth and Children’s Football Commission of @afa deeply regrets the death of the child Francisco Bustos, goalkeeper of the 2016 category of @gimnasiaoficial.

We accompany his family, loved ones and the Institution in this very difficult moment. pic.twitter.com/SMg4LaIx4R — Infanto Juvenil AFA (@Formativo_AFA) September 21, 2023

Moving message from Gymnastics

Deep pain for the death of Francisco Bustos, goalkeeper of the 2016 category See also New species of dinosaur discovered in Argentina

After the news became known, the sports institution where Francisco played issued a statement to express their condolences and support to the family.

“Deep pain for the death of Francisco Bustos, goalkeeper of the 2016 category. A player very loved by his teammates, coaches and the club in general. We accompany his family and loved ones in this difficult moment. The sporting activity on Thursday the 21st in El Bosquecito is suspended,” they wrote on their X social network account.

Following the death of the 2016 category player, Francisco Bustos, all official Children’s Soccer activities were suspended until Monday. Thursday and Friday there will be no training at El Bosquecito, while Saturday and Sunday were all suspended… — La Plata Gymnastics and Fencing Club (@gimnasiaoficial) September 21, 2023

With information from La Nación of Argentina

