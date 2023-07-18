A brutal incident that occurred this weekend at an amateur soccer match in Sarandí (Argentina) ended in tragedy. Williams Plug, a player who had brutally assaulted a referee, took his own life.

On Saturday, during an amateur tournament match at the Estación 98 club, Tapón, a member of the LA Cortada FC team, had punched the match referee, Cristian Ariel Paniagua, twice in the face, and then, when he fell to the ground, kicked him in the head.

All this, as a reaction after the judge expelled one of his colleagues, Emmanuel Arse, who also pushed him.

The video went viral on social networks and the referee decided to file a criminal complaint against the attackers, Tapón and Arse, this Monday, at Police Station No. 4 in Sarandí.

According to police sources quoted by the Doble Amarilla portal, Tapón “He committed suicide with a firearm on the railroad tracks, between General Paz and Heredia streets.”

Tapón already had a history of violence

Tapón, according to the version collected by the Clarín newspaper, already had a history. “He is from the Agüero neighborhood, in the southern zone, and he is a heavy kid, with a violent history, since he was expelled from two tournaments before playing this one. The first was the one that was played in Gerli, at the Copa Río del Sur club, and then there was another at the Palá club, in Avellaneda. They both kicked him out and to get kicked out of a tournament for which you pay a lot of money, you have to send yourself a serious shit,” said a witness.

The Argentine Association of Referees had issued a statement “strongly repudiating the cowardly aggression and asking for the maximum possible rigor”, despite the fact that Paniagua did not belong to that association.

