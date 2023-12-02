An unfortunate news was reported in Argentina after Cristian Leguizamon42 years old, a famous fan of the Colón Athletic Clubfrom the city of Santa Fe, died after his team was relegated.

According to local media, the man jumped from the eighth floor of his building upon hearing the news. The authorities are investigating the incident.

On December 1, Colón faced Gimnasia at the Newell’s stadium, where they lost 1 to 0.

After the defeat, the football team was relegated to the second division. Because of this, Colón fans caused some incidents in the stadium. The frustration and desperation of the fans took over the entire place.

In fact, some videos on the social network (formerly Twitter) went viral at the end of the game.

However, this would not be the only bad news, since at night, the Argentine authorities were reported by a regrettable fact: A well-known fan had died.

The unfortunate tragedy after a football defeat

Apparently, the defeat of Columbus, which ended in death, was news that Cristian Leguizamón could not bear.

According to the Argentine media TyC Sports, The man would have “died after jumping from an eighth floor in the city of Santa Fe, in the Las Flores II neighborhood.”

The doctors arrived at the scene to help him; However, after his efforts to revive him, the fan unfortunately died.

A Colón fan committed suicide after his team’s relegation. He was 42 years old. It’s not just football for some it’s life pic.twitter.com/UcGZCWyKIq — •Alejandro Manuel! (@DJAlejandroM_) December 1, 2023

