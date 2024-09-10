Near Massa Carrara, more precisely in Mountainousa fire broke out that killed a 73-year-old man and injured three others. The fire occurred shortly after midnight, sparking fear among all the residents of the area.

Sudden fire hits apartment in Montignoso

A fire unexpected what happened shortly after midnight near Mountainousa small village in the province of Massa Carrara. We are in the Capanne area and more precisely in via Corniolo, when a loud bang and dark smoke attract the attention of the residents of the area.

A apartment literally caught fire, prompting the immediate arrival of rescue workers including the Carabinieri, firefighters and an ambulance from the Croce Bianca. The alarm was not raised by the residents of the house hit by the flames, but by some people who heard screams.

Smoke immediately took over the area affected by the fire and in a few minutes it affected the entire area. Obviously the intervention of the authorities was more than timely, as they were identified four people inside the building hit by the disaster.

One man died, three other individuals were injured

The most serious situation of all was the one that saw a 73 year old man, who remained trapped inside the apartment without being able to do anything to save himself. Unfortunately for him there was nothing that could be done, because when the firefighters managed to enter his home he was already dead.

Among the injuredinstead, a man and two women who breathed in combustion fumes and who for this very reason were promptly transferred to the nearest hospital. Their conditions required the yellow code and we still don’t know how they are doing.

In the meantime the investigations to try to understand what happened and why this fire with a fatal outcome developed. We are therefore awaiting further investigations into this matter.