Is another tragedy looming in “At the bottom there is room”? After Joel gave Jimmy the go-ahead to join Grupo 6 and he had a radical makeover, the boy is now about to become the new promise of Peruvian cumbia. His debut was on the María Pía Copello program and in this new chapter of the América Televisión series he offered a concert in Las Nuevas lomas; however, something unexpected happened.

According to the new preview of “AFHS”, Jimmy will want to surprise Alessia, who will watch him intently from her window, but when he tries to make a move that, according to him, will make him look cool, he will take a wrong step. The advance does not show exactly what will happen to her, but the blonde’s reaction anticipates a dangerous moment. VIDEO: America TV

#Tragedy #AFHS #Jimmy #suffers #terrible #accident #wanting #Alessias #attention