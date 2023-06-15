An endless tragedy, a pain that cannot be explained, everyone is in shock: little Alessia lost her life at just 5 years old

The sad story happened in Acerra, a 5-year-old girl lost her life after falling from the third floor of a building. Alexia, this is her name, she fell from the balcony of her house. From an initial reconstruction, it would appear that the minor leaned over and lost her balance. A tragic domestic accident.

Were neighbors to see the dramatic scene and ad immediately alarm 118. Unfortunately, despite the timely arrival of paramedics and numerous resuscitation attempts, for the little girl there was nothing to be done.

The Nola Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a investigation file and ordered the autopsy examination on Alessia’s lifeless body. No hypothesis is currently excluded, in these hours the investigators are working to try to reconstruct the entire dynamic of the facts.

It was a normal day for the family, the little one had gone to kindergarten and as always, her mother had gone to pick her up. Then they went home and, perhaps, the worst happened in a moment of distraction. It is thought that Alessia leaned too far and she lost her balance, falling for several meters.

His mum and dad are very well known in the area. The woman runs a café in a small football field, while the man is a former footballer and coach of the local team. Even little Alessia was pampered and loved by all the residents who used to attend the camp. Those same people who mourn and remember her today run with his big eyes and with his free spirit.

Many people who have told in these hours nice things about family. Good people, Alessia was the light of her loved ones. Everyone loved her, her mom and dad and her brother. What happened shocked everyone. The love the family is receiving is immense, as she faces a pain that cannot be described in words.