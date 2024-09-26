A dramatic episode occurred in the Treviso area: an elderly couple was found dead inside their home. A possible case of murder-suicide.

possible case of murder-suicide

The alarm was raised by the son-in-law who was supposed to accompany his in-laws to a medical visit. The scene of the tragedy Tarzoa small village in the province of Treviso.

The reconstruction of the possible murder-suicide that took place in the Treviso area

The couple, possible victims of a terrible murder-suicide episode, consisted of the husband Giancarlo Gaio, 90 years old, and his wife Cesira Whiteaged 82. They were found lifeless inside their home, located in via With the Major of Below.

Once the alarm was raised, the Carabinieri and an ambulance from 118 promptly arrived on site. Unfortunately, the paramedics who intervened could do nothing for the elderly couple other than confirm their death.

arrival of the police at the scene of the tragedy

According to the hypotheses put forward by the investigators, the grillino of the weapon, regularly held for sporting use, was pressed, it would have been the husband. He shot his wife dead and then take his own life in turn. The murder weapon was found inside the same room where the bodies of the two elderly people were found. The police also arrived on sitepathologist to carry out the first investigations on the victims’ bodies.

Family members in shock

At first light this morning, law enforcement officers also reportedly found a message written by Gaius before committing the dramatic act.

Words of extreme despair and deep pain culminating in the death of daughter occurred five years earlier. The man had recently undergone eight hospital prostate surgerieswhile the wife needed constant assistance after being fell down the stairs.

dead elderly couple

A drama born of desperation that sinks even deeper into pain.

The date of the funeral of the elderly couple is still unknown.