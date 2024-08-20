Luciano Turco decided to hit his son Daniel, disabled since 1993, with the gun first, and then his wife Pinuccia

A tragedy family took place this morning in Rivalta Bormida, in the province of Alessandria. Here, in fact, a man committed an extreme act, going so far as to kill his disabled son and his wife before taking his own life. The entire community of the small Piedmontese town was shocked.

The Carabinieri found the lifeless bodies in the family home located in Via Oberdan, with the son still found in his wheelchair. According to the first reports reconstructionsreported by ‘Corriere della Sera’, Luciano Turco, 67, allegedly shot his son Daniel, 44, who had been confined to a wheelchair for twenty years following a motorcycle accident.

After having shot his son, the man allegedly turned towards the wife Pinuccia Rocca, 66, also shooting her. Later, the man, left alone with the two bodies, allegedly took his own life.

The public prosecutor, the carabinieri and the coroner intervened at the scene of the tragedy. coupleas far as we know, was separated: Luciano Turco lived in the Ovada area, while Pinuccia lived with her son, in the house where the crime took place. The tragedy took place in an apartment on the ground floor of a building in via Oberdan.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 20, Luciano Turco, a retired worker, decided to strike his son Daniel first, disabled following a bad motorcycle collision in 1993, and then his wife Pinuccia, also retired after working for many years as a school assistant. The man, in the end, turned the gun on himself.

It seems that the gesture was the epilogue of a terrible emotional condition, a great sufferingwhich had been going on for over thirty years. The bodies were discovered around 8 in the morning by a relative who was unable to contact them. The news deeply shocked the community of Rivalta Bormida and the entire Acquese.

Just the day before, another terrible episode had occurred in Collegno, where an 82-year-old man, Francesco Longhitano, shot his wife Anna Lupo, 81, in broad daylight in front of the Town Hall.