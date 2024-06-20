Nothing to be done for an 18 year old who this morning, 20 June 2024, lost his life after a agricultural vehicle it overwhelmed and crushed him. Yet another workplace tragedy occurred on a farm, La Bassanettiin the municipality of Brembio in the province of Lodi.

seeder

At the moment, we are proceeding with the first reconstructions regarding the dynamics of the accident. The officials responsible for accidents at work promptly intervened on site. In addition to the carabinieri of the company Codogno and to the rescuersRegional emergency and urgency agency (Areu) the technicians of theHealth Protection Agency.

The farm in question is the Bassenettilocated in via Cavour 34 in Brembio, in the Lodi area. According to the first tests carried out on site, it is hypothesized that the young victim was crushed by an agricultural vehicle or by a piece of it that suddenly detached. The agricultural vehicle would be one agricultural seeder.

agency

First aid

Obviously, everything still needs to be ascertained and is being examined by the competent authorities. In fact, it will be necessary to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and understand, if necessary, who to attribute the incident to responsibility of the entire incident.

The very young victim, according to what has currently transpired from the very first information, is a young man born in 2006, native to the place. The 18-year-old was promptly given help. The people present on site at the time of the accident immediately alerted the emergency services. Both a medical vehicle intervened than an ambulance from the Casalese cross, but unfortunately it was of no use. The boy he lost his life instantly.

In a completely indirect way, also another 20 year old boy who was present at the scene of the tragedy at the time and was involved in the accident. Luckily, without suffering any physical damage or injury. In a state of understandable shock, the young man was nevertheless transported to the Codogno hospital for the necessary investigations and for adequate psychological support.

The article Tragedy, he loses his life when hit by an agricultural vehicle, he was only 18 years old: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Tragedy #loses #life #hit #agricultural #vehicle #years #happened