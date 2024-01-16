You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tragedy in Chile.
It happened in Talca, Chile. The Sevilla club mourned his death. Sensitive images.
The work of extinguishing a fire became a tragedy Talca, Chile, last Monday after a fatal accident involving one of the ships.
The first investigations resulted in the death of the pilot of Spanish origin Fernando Solans Robleswho lived in Seville, but came to take part in the exhibition.
Regrettable
The authorities warned that Solans died while participating in the work of extinguishing a fire in Talca, in central Chile, as stated by the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF).
The club Seville He mourned the death of the pilot who on several occasions transported the first division team on planes.
The Sevilla Fútbol Club expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the pilot Fernando Solans, who died in Chile while fighting a fire.
D.E.P pic.twitter.com/HEsK7C1uSh
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 16, 2024
“He lost control of the aircraft when it collided with the electrical wiring and crashed onto the highway near the city of Talca, about 250 kilometers south of the capital, colliding with two vehicles and causing injuries of varying severity to three people. ”said Marca newspaper.
And he added: “Married with two children, he was currently working for the Spanish company Plysa, which operates with a local company in the firefighting campaign in the Andean country. Solans had an extensive professional career and had piloted for several commercial airlines such as Vueling or Air Nostrum.”
It's a shame about this guy, this happened in Chile but the pilot was Spanish and those who usually fly as low as the fumigators or fire fighters, as was the case in this case, risk their lives for us every day.
Rest in peace Fernando Solans Robles pic.twitter.com/ZzaTruXwAn
— Pepe Llopis (@pepellopis) January 16, 2024
