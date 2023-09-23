The former Brazilian volleyball player Walewska Oliveira, gold medalist at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, died on Thursday night in São Paulo at the age of 43.

The Secretariat of SPublic security of the state of São Paulo issued a statement in which it reported that it was “investigating the death” and indicated that the presence of forensic experts at the scene had been requested.

What is known

According to the note, details will be “preserved” to guarantee the autonomy of police work.

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation He expressed in a statement his “immense regret” for the death of Walewska, whom he called a “great player”, and expressed his solidarity with family and friends.

The also former volleyball player Ana Moser, Until recently, Brazil’s Minister of Sports, she highlighted on social media that Walewska was a “kind and intelligent warrior” always “dedicated” to the teams with which she competed.

In addition to the gold medal in Beijing, Walewska was part of the team that won a bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and that came in fourth place in those of Athens 2004.

Committed suicide?

Called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time in 1997, the player won gold in the Panamerican Games 1999, held in Canada.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Walewska played with a dozen teams in Brazil, as well as for the Spanish Grupo 2002 Murcia and the Syrian Perugia Italian.

After retiring from professional competition, the former player maintained a podcast called “OlympicMind” in which she shared her experience as an athlete and recently released a biography about her life titled “Other networks.”

According to O Globo, the investigation indicates the possibility of suicide, since the player fell from the 17th floor of a building.

